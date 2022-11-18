https://sputniknews.com/20221118/mission-life-will-india-adopt-climate-friendly-lifestyle-1104377106.html
Mission LiFE: Will India Adopt Climate-Friendly Lifestyle?
Mission LiFE: Will India Adopt Climate-Friendly Lifestyle?
At COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt this week, India, which is also a signatory to the UN climate change convention, laid its action plan for long-term... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-18T10:54+0000
2022-11-18T10:54+0000
2022-11-18T10:54+0000
india
cop
cop27 in egypt
climate
climate
climate change
climate
climate change
climate change
global climate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104378836_77:0:2123:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_33f3f98ca0b6711089e224c369fc05d4.jpg
Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) seeks responses from individuals and communities to protecting and preserving the environment.The Indian government first proposed LiFE at COP26 in Glasgow. In October this year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly launched Mission LiFE, which also anchored in SDG 12, which focuses on Sustainable Consumption and Production — and aims to reduce over-consumption of materials and energy.In Egypt, LiFE has been included in India's updated climate action plan for 2030.Experts told Sputnik that although the initiative sounds promising, it will be a challenge for Indians to maintain pace between growth prospects and the climate performance of a consumption-driven economy.Dr. Prakash also opined that the campaign should have been launched in a more intense manner: "there would not be much changed as the global north occupies a lot of carbon space compared to the Global South. Hence, naming and shaming is important. But this has to be a very organized strategy campaign."Although many Western countries have supported Mission LiFE, it would be a challenge for India to see how countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), such as the US, the UK, and many European nations, will adapt the campaign, given that they have caused 80% of global warming since the onset of the industrial period.Despite its high emission growth rate, India’s per capita carbon emissions are still one-eighth of the US', and one-third of the global averageIndia, now the fifth-largest economy, has a projected growth of seven percent this year and will be the most populous country in the world by 2023.According to experts, private consumption forms about 55% of India's GDP, the main factor in driving growth."Mission LiFE has the potential to become a transformative global and people's movement. As part of Mission LiFE, we must nudge behavior, enable markets, and redefine aspirations toward resource efficiency, circular economy, and environmental integrity. The past offers lessons in sustainability, but it is in the present that we shoulder a greater responsibility to chart a new path to the future," Ghosh added.
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/cop27india-accuses-rich-countries-of-enormous-failure-over-climate-finance-for-developing-nations-1104114967.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104378836_332:0:1867:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_9193858cd20519ce1a1551880982322b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
mission life, environment friendly lifestyle, climate friendly lifestyle, mission life: can india adopt climate friendly lifestyle?, mission life — lifestyle for environment, zero carbon emission by 2070, carbon neutral lifestyle, global south
mission life, environment friendly lifestyle, climate friendly lifestyle, mission life: can india adopt climate friendly lifestyle?, mission life — lifestyle for environment, zero carbon emission by 2070, carbon neutral lifestyle, global south
Mission LiFE: Will India Adopt Climate-Friendly Lifestyle?
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
At COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt this week, India, which is also a signatory to the UN climate change convention, laid its action plan for long-term decarbonization, announcing that the country would be adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle to fight climate change.
Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) seeks responses from individuals and communities to protecting and preserving the environment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained LiFE as a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement.
The Indian government first proposed LiFE at COP26 in Glasgow. In October this year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly launched Mission LiFE, which also anchored in SDG 12, which focuses on Sustainable Consumption and Production — and aims to reduce over-consumption of materials and energy.
In Egypt, LiFE has been included in India's updated climate action plan for 2030.
Experts told Sputnik that although the initiative sounds promising, it will be a challenge for Indians to maintain pace between growth prospects and the climate performance of a consumption-driven economy.
"The initiative, lifestyle and environment is a good initiative, but more stakeholders could be involved for the discussion and brainstorming about it," Dr. Anjal Prakash, one of the authors of the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report titled "Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change," told Sputnik from Egypt.
Dr. Prakash also opined that the campaign should have been launched in a more intense manner: "there would not be much changed as the global north occupies a lot of carbon space compared to the Global South. Hence, naming and shaming is important. But this has to be a very organized strategy campaign."
Although many Western countries have supported Mission LiFE, it would be a challenge for India to see how countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), such as the US, the UK, and many European nations, will adapt the campaign, given that they have caused 80% of global warming since the onset of the industrial period.
Despite its high emission growth rate, India’s per capita carbon emissions are still one-eighth of the US', and one-third of the global average
Meanwhile, Arunabha Ghosh, CEO Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), said that it would be interesting to see how India, also the world's second-biggest consumer of coal, will aim at Mission LiFE and handle its consumption, which will be spurred on by economic growth.
India, now the fifth-largest economy, has a projected growth of seven percent this year and will be the most populous country in the world by 2023.
According to experts, private consumption forms about 55% of India's GDP, the main factor in driving growth.
"We cannot fix the planet on which we live without fixing how we live. A dramatic change is needed in how individuals consume, how our economies produce, and how our policies and politics promote and deliver on society's collective goals," Ghosh said.
"Mission LiFE has the potential to become a transformative global and people's movement. As part of Mission LiFE, we must nudge behavior, enable markets, and redefine aspirations toward resource efficiency, circular economy, and environmental integrity. The past offers lessons in sustainability, but it is in the present that we shoulder a greater responsibility to chart a new path to the future," Ghosh added.