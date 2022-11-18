LIVE UPDATES: US Reportedly Asks Europe, Kiev to Coordinate Statements on Missile Incident in Poland

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have supplied Ukraine with weapons and economic assistance.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow blames on the Ukrainian special services.
Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.
On Tuesday, a missile struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine. Warsaw believes that the strike was most likely caused by Ukrainian air defenses. Based on preliminary information, NATO and the US also concluded that the missile had not been fired from Russia.
The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that the Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian.
06:49 GMT 18.11.2022
US Asks Europe, Kiev to Coordinate Statements on Missile Incident in Poland - Reports
The United States has been in intense contact with European allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage over the past few days, urging them to be cautious about commenting on the causes of the missile incident in Poland, US media reported on Friday, citing American and European officials.
Over the past two days, high-ranking US government officials have also demanded their NATO allies refrain from making categorical statements until the official investigation into the incident is completed, the media reported.
Differences in opinion regarding the causes of this incident are reportedly one of the first serious divergences that are observed in the relations between Washington and Kiev.
The missile incident was a "really important test run" for the United States, its NATO allies, and Ukraine, former State Department official with expertise in Europe Heather Conley said.