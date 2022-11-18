LIVE UPDATES: US Reportedly Asks Europe, Kiev to Coordinate Statements on Missile Incident in Poland

US Asks Europe, Kiev to Coordinate Statements on Missile Incident in Poland - Reports

The United States has been in intense contact with European allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage over the past few days, urging them to be cautious about commenting on the causes of the missile incident in Poland, US media reported on Friday, citing American and European officials.



Over the past two days, high-ranking US government officials have also demanded their NATO allies refrain from making categorical statements until the official investigation into the incident is completed, the media reported.



Differences in opinion regarding the causes of this incident are reportedly one of the first serious divergences that are observed in the relations between Washington and Kiev.



The missile incident was a "really important test run" for the United States, its NATO allies, and Ukraine, former State Department official with expertise in Europe Heather Conley said.