https://sputniknews.com/20221118/japanese-largely-critical-of-kishida-cabinet-poll-shows-1104382480.html

Japanese Largely Critical of Kishida Cabinet, Poll Shows

Japanese Largely Critical of Kishida Cabinet, Poll Shows

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The disapproval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government edged up 0.5 percentage points to 43.5% in November, exceeding... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T12:06+0000

2022-11-18T12:06+0000

2022-11-18T12:06+0000

world

fumio kishida

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104280261_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_282a7f59b613d13d2022fbc625d3dc68.jpg

Only 27.7% of those sampled by Japanese pollster Jiji said they approved of the cabinet’s performance, up 0.3 points from October. The poll was conducted among 2,000 adults from November 11-14.The survey revealed that more than a third of the respondents were discontent about the measures taken to offset the soaring electricity and gas prices, while 33.5% said they supported the economic package.Almost a half of the Japanese said they found the cabinet’s response to North Korea’s missile launches insufficient, while 19.9% said they felt the opposite. At the same time, COVID-19 response was deemed adequate by 40.1% of those polled, while 33.5% were critical of it.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, kishida cabinet, poll