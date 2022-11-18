https://sputniknews.com/20221118/indian-congressman-rahul-gandhi-receives-bomb-threat-1104381843.html

Indian Congressman Rahul Gandhi Receives Bomb Threat

The former Congress president is currently undertaking a 3,570 km foot campaign and scheduled to reach the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on November... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

An anonymous letter received by a sweets and savories shop in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh state has warned of serial blasts, threatening to assassinate Congress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi.A police investigation initiated into the matter found that an unknown person left the threat letter outside the sweet shop on Friday morning. The authorities are now searching for the suspects based on CCTV footage installed nearby.Meanwhile, Congress politician Kamal Nath told reporters that he spoke with Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan who assured him all security arrangements are in place.Gandhi kickstarted Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite Indian Campaign) on 7 September, and has covered approximately 1,250 km.

