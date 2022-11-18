https://sputniknews.com/20221118/indian-congressman-rahul-gandhi-receives-bomb-threat-1104381843.html
Indian Congressman Rahul Gandhi Receives Bomb Threat
The former Congress president is currently undertaking a 3,570 km foot campaign and scheduled to reach the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on November... 18.11.2022
An anonymous letter received by a sweets and savories shop in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh state has warned of serial blasts, threatening to assassinate Congress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi.A police investigation initiated into the matter found that an unknown person left the threat letter outside the sweet shop on Friday morning. The authorities are now searching for the suspects based on CCTV footage installed nearby.Meanwhile, Congress politician Kamal Nath told reporters that he spoke with Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan who assured him all security arrangements are in place.Gandhi kickstarted Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite Indian Campaign) on 7 September, and has covered approximately 1,250 km.
Indian Congressman Rahul Gandhi Receives Bomb Threat
The former Congress president is currently undertaking a 3,570 km foot campaign and scheduled to reach the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on November 28-30.
An anonymous letter received by a sweets and savories shop in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh state has warned of serial blasts, threatening to assassinate Congress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi.
The letter also claims that senior congress member and Madhya Pradesh's former State Chief Kamal Nath will be attacked along with Gandhi.
A police investigation initiated into the matter found that an unknown person left the threat letter outside the sweet shop on Friday morning. The authorities are now searching for the suspects based on CCTV footage installed nearby.
Meanwhile, Congress politician Kamal Nath told reporters that he spoke with Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan who assured him all security arrangements are in place.
Gandhi kickstarted Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite Indian Campaign) on 7 September, and has covered approximately 1,250 km.