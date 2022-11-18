https://sputniknews.com/20221118/india-says-has-adequate-availability-of-fertilizers-as-winter-crop-season-kicks-in-1104378508.html

India Says Has ‘Adequate’ Availability of Fertilizers as Winter Crop Season Kicks in

India Says Has ‘Adequate’ Availability of Fertilizers as Winter Crop Season Kicks in

India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Friday announced that the country has “adequate” availability of fertilizers to meet the requirements of the "rabi" crop season.A statement from the ministry said that enough supplies of urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), potassium chloride (MOP), and other variants of nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers are present in government stocks and at ports for the upcoming crop season.The statement came following media reports about an alleged shortage of fertilizers in the states of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.Concerns over the shortage of fertilizers has been voiced on a global level this year, contributing to high food prices, as Western states imposed economic restrictions on Russian fertilizer exports in the wake of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.India has so far largely buffered itself from the global fertilizer crunch with the help of its “time-tested” friend, with import data showing that Moscow has emerged as New Delhi’s third-largest supplier of commodities on the back of rising crude, fertilizers, and coal supplies.The G20 communique at the end of the Bali meeting warned against imposing “export restrictions” on food and fertilizer supplies, which are both inconsistent with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and further exacerbate the food and fertilizer shortages, particularly in the Global South.

