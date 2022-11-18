https://sputniknews.com/20221118/in-a-fresh-stand-off-delhi-lg-asks-state-chief-to-remove-top-official-1104356989.html
In a Fresh Stand-Off, Delhi LG Asks State Chief to Remove Top Official
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday instructed State Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sack Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman of the government think-tank DDCD, immediately on allegations of using his office for political gains.According with the administrative order, the office of the DDCD Vice Chairman has been sealed to prevent him from accessing the building, which means Shah will no longer be allowed to use his office, the official vehicle, and communicate with the staff.The feud between the Delhi LG and the AAP began last month, when Kejriwal appointed Shah as the body's chief. Just days after Shah took over as the DDC boss, he was accused of misusing his official position by Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentarian Parvesh Verma, following which the LG issued a show cause notice asking him to provide an explanation.Shah, in his reply, said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi cannot interfere in the affairs of the DDCD as he has no jurisdiction over it. Kejriwal also defended him, declaring that the body has become the "backbone of Delhi's development" under Shah.Ties between the LG and Kejriwal government have remained frosty with both hurling corruption allegations against each other.After the country's top-investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a graft probe against Delhi Deputy State Chief and AAP politician Manish Sisodia on Saxena's insistence, the political outfit hit back at him, calling for a similar probe against him.
Tensions between Delhi's Kejriwal-led government and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena have been on the rise since July and started after an investigation was launched on Saxena's request against Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia over graft charges.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday instructed State Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sack Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman of the government think-tank DDCD, immediately on allegations of using his office for political gains.
According with the administrative order, the office of the DDCD Vice Chairman has been sealed to prevent him from accessing the building, which means Shah will no longer be allowed to use his office, the official vehicle, and communicate with the staff.
Kejriwal has been directed to ensure Shah doesn't gain access to any kind of privilege and other perks associated with his official position.
The feud between the Delhi LG and the AAP began last month, when Kejriwal appointed Shah as the body's chief. Just days after Shah took over as the DDC boss, he was accused of misusing his official position by Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentarian Parvesh Verma, following which the LG issued a show cause notice asking him to provide an explanation.
"While working as vice-chairperson of DDCD, Jasmine Shah has acted as the official spokesperson of AAP for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures," Verma said in his complaint forwarded to the Delhi LG.
Shah, in his reply, said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi cannot interfere in the affairs of the DDCD as he has no jurisdiction over it. Kejriwal also defended him, declaring that the body has become the "backbone of Delhi's development" under Shah.
Ties between the LG and Kejriwal government have remained frosty with both hurling corruption allegations against each other.
After the country's top-investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a graft probe
against Delhi Deputy State Chief and AAP politician Manish Sisodia on Saxena's insistence, the political outfit hit back at him, calling for a similar probe against him.