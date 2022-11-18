https://sputniknews.com/20221118/in-a-fresh-stand-off-delhi-lg-asks-state-chief-to-remove-top-official-1104356989.html

In a Fresh Stand-Off, Delhi LG Asks State Chief to Remove Top Official

In a Fresh Stand-Off, Delhi LG Asks State Chief to Remove Top Official

Delhi LG vs AAP over DDCD chief Jasmine Shah

2022-11-18T07:46+0000

2022-11-18T07:46+0000

2022-11-18T07:46+0000

india

arvind kejriwal

delhi

corruption

corruption

official

removal

sack

mp

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093777986_0:221:2855:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_afc181e5fe068e6d48d38a40bcc1b804.jpg

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday instructed State Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sack Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman of the government think-tank DDCD, immediately on allegations of using his office for political gains.According with the administrative order, the office of the DDCD Vice Chairman has been sealed to prevent him from accessing the building, which means Shah will no longer be allowed to use his office, the official vehicle, and communicate with the staff.The feud between the Delhi LG and the AAP began last month, when Kejriwal appointed Shah as the body's chief. Just days after Shah took over as the DDC boss, he was accused of misusing his official position by Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentarian Parvesh Verma, following which the LG issued a show cause notice asking him to provide an explanation.Shah, in his reply, said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi cannot interfere in the affairs of the DDCD as he has no jurisdiction over it. Kejriwal also defended him, declaring that the body has become the "backbone of Delhi's development" under Shah.Ties between the LG and Kejriwal government have remained frosty with both hurling corruption allegations against each other.After the country's top-investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a graft probe against Delhi Deputy State Chief and AAP politician Manish Sisodia on Saxena's insistence, the political outfit hit back at him, calling for a similar probe against him.

https://sputniknews.com/20221116/aap-lawmakers-reportedly-involved-in-delhi-election-ballot-corruption-1104275440.html

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

aap vs delhi lg, aap v delhi lg, aap vs lg, aap v lg, aam aadmi party delhi lg, aam aadmi party vk saxena, aam aadmi party vinai saxena, vinai saxena aap, vinai saxena jasmine shah, delhi lg jasmine shah, delhi lieutenant governor jasmine shah, lieutenant governor arvind kejriwal, lg aap standoff, lg aap row, lg aap tensions,