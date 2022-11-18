International
Breaking: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage, Swedish Security Service Says
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/in-a-fresh-stand-off-delhi-lg-asks-state-chief-to-remove-top-official-1104356989.html
In a Fresh Stand-Off, Delhi LG Asks State Chief to Remove Top Official
In a Fresh Stand-Off, Delhi LG Asks State Chief to Remove Top Official
Delhi LG vs AAP over DDCD chief Jasmine Shah
2022-11-18T07:46+0000
2022-11-18T07:46+0000
india
arvind kejriwal
delhi
corruption
corruption
official
removal
sack
mp
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093777986_0:221:2855:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_afc181e5fe068e6d48d38a40bcc1b804.jpg
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday instructed State Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sack Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman of the government think-tank DDCD, immediately on allegations of using his office for political gains.According with the administrative order, the office of the DDCD Vice Chairman has been sealed to prevent him from accessing the building, which means Shah will no longer be allowed to use his office, the official vehicle, and communicate with the staff.The feud between the Delhi LG and the AAP began last month, when Kejriwal appointed Shah as the body's chief. Just days after Shah took over as the DDC boss, he was accused of misusing his official position by Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentarian Parvesh Verma, following which the LG issued a show cause notice asking him to provide an explanation.Shah, in his reply, said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi cannot interfere in the affairs of the DDCD as he has no jurisdiction over it. Kejriwal also defended him, declaring that the body has become the "backbone of Delhi's development" under Shah.Ties between the LG and Kejriwal government have remained frosty with both hurling corruption allegations against each other.After the country's top-investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a graft probe against Delhi Deputy State Chief and AAP politician Manish Sisodia on Saxena's insistence, the political outfit hit back at him, calling for a similar probe against him.
https://sputniknews.com/20221116/aap-lawmakers-reportedly-involved-in-delhi-election-ballot-corruption-1104275440.html
delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093777986_63:0:2792:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f44a037c94d00ca31c804c18c059f3a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aap vs delhi lg, aap v delhi lg, aap vs lg, aap v lg, aam aadmi party delhi lg, aam aadmi party vk saxena, aam aadmi party vinai saxena, vinai saxena aap, vinai saxena jasmine shah, delhi lg jasmine shah, delhi lieutenant governor jasmine shah, lieutenant governor arvind kejriwal, lg aap standoff, lg aap row, lg aap tensions,
aap vs delhi lg, aap v delhi lg, aap vs lg, aap v lg, aam aadmi party delhi lg, aam aadmi party vk saxena, aam aadmi party vinai saxena, vinai saxena aap, vinai saxena jasmine shah, delhi lg jasmine shah, delhi lieutenant governor jasmine shah, lieutenant governor arvind kejriwal, lg aap standoff, lg aap row, lg aap tensions,

In a Fresh Stand-Off, Delhi LG Asks State Chief to Remove Top Official

07:46 GMT 18.11.2022
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupDelhi state Chief minister and chief of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal speaks during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Delhi state Chief minister and chief of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal speaks during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Tensions between Delhi's Kejriwal-led government and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena have been on the rise since July and started after an investigation was launched on Saxena's request against Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia over graft charges.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday instructed State Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sack Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman of the government think-tank DDCD, immediately on allegations of using his office for political gains.
According with the administrative order, the office of the DDCD Vice Chairman has been sealed to prevent him from accessing the building, which means Shah will no longer be allowed to use his office, the official vehicle, and communicate with the staff.

Kejriwal has been directed to ensure Shah doesn't gain access to any kind of privilege and other perks associated with his official position.

An Indian vendor counts 10 rupee notes at a shop in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2022
India
AAP Lawmakers Reportedly Involved in Delhi Election Ballot Corruption
16 November, 10:19 GMT
The feud between the Delhi LG and the AAP began last month, when Kejriwal appointed Shah as the body's chief. Just days after Shah took over as the DDC boss, he was accused of misusing his official position by Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentarian Parvesh Verma, following which the LG issued a show cause notice asking him to provide an explanation.
"While working as vice-chairperson of DDCD, Jasmine Shah has acted as the official spokesperson of AAP for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures," Verma said in his complaint forwarded to the Delhi LG.
Shah, in his reply, said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi cannot interfere in the affairs of the DDCD as he has no jurisdiction over it. Kejriwal also defended him, declaring that the body has become the "backbone of Delhi's development" under Shah.
Ties between the LG and Kejriwal government have remained frosty with both hurling corruption allegations against each other.
After the country's top-investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a graft probe against Delhi Deputy State Chief and AAP politician Manish Sisodia on Saxena's insistence, the political outfit hit back at him, calling for a similar probe against him.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала