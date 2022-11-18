https://sputniknews.com/20221118/driver-at-indian-foreign-ministry-arrested-for-spying-for-pakistan---reports-1104382673.html
Driver at Indian Foreign Ministry Arrested for ‘Spying’ for Pakistan - Reports
A driver working at the Indian Foreign Ministry was arrested on Friday for allegedly "spying" for Pakistan.The driver, reportedly identified as Srikrishna, was allegedly paid for information by his handler, who in turn transferred it to Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The accused was working as "multi-tasking staff" at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) headquarters in New Delhi. He was arrested by Delhi police’s crime branch and further interrogation is underway.
A driver working at the Indian Foreign Ministry was arrested on Friday for allegedly "spying" for Pakistan.
According to Indian media reports, the driver was allegedly “honey-trapped” into supplying “confidential” & “sensitive” information by a woman.
The driver, reportedly identified as Srikrishna, was allegedly paid for information by his handler, who in turn transferred it to Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).