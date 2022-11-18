https://sputniknews.com/20221118/driver-at-indian-foreign-ministry-arrested-for-spying-for-pakistan---reports-1104382673.html

Driver at Indian Foreign Ministry Arrested for ‘Spying’ for Pakistan - Reports

The accused was working as "multi-tasking staff" at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) headquarters in New Delhi. He was arrested by Delhi police’s... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

A driver working at the Indian Foreign Ministry was arrested on Friday for allegedly "spying" for Pakistan.The driver, reportedly identified as Srikrishna, was allegedly paid for information by his handler, who in turn transferred it to Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

