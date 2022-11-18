https://sputniknews.com/20221118/belt-and-road-initiative-helped-keep-asia-europe-ties-intact-amid-ukraine-crisis-researcher-1104409475.html

Belt and Road Initiative Helped Keep Asia-Europe Ties Intact Amid Ukraine Crisis: Researcher

Belt and Road Initiative Helped Keep Asia-Europe Ties Intact Amid Ukraine Crisis: Researcher

Xi Jinping has announced that China may host another Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2023

The news that China may hold a third Belt and Road Forum is important, as the ambitious, gargantuan infrastructure program has proven its worth in a time of crisis, says Chen Fengying, a research fellow at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations.The opening of the Jakarta-Bandung railway is another example of how the Belt and Road Initiative helps regional economies, the researcher said.“Such economic ties can play an important role in overcoming some of the stereotypes and differences between countries. If China holds a third Belt and Road Forum in 2023, I believe many countries will want to take part, because such cooperation is beneficial for everyone,” Chen said.The Jakarta-Bangdung high-speed railway is being built with Chinese technology and equipment. The railway, connecting Indonesia’s capital to Bandung, a major city in West Java province, is expected to be fully completed by 2023, and has been hailed in Chinese and Indonesian media as a landmark Belt and Road Initiative project.At the G20 Summit in Bali, the US and its European allies pledged a five-year, $600 billion scheme consisting of both state and private money which mounts a direct challenge to the Belt and Road Initiative, promising to spend lavishly on energy networks, port infrastructure, roads and rail in developing countries. Skeptics have dismissed the promises made by developed nations as a “song” that’s been “heard…many times before,” and pointed to years of similar promises made to low and middle income countries in previous years that have never gone anywhere.Chen believes Western countries’ opposition to the Belt and Road is related to concerns over competition with Beijing, but says that working together would prove more beneficial.“Today, one Belt, One road requires a lot of investment, and many countries involved in the initiative are experiencing a shortage of funds. If developed countries show interest, they can increase their investments in the region and thus create healthy competition, which would have a positive effect on regional economic development,” she said.The first Belt and Road Forum was held in 2017, five years after the ambitious infrastructure scheme was unveiled in 2013. The second event was held in 2019.Over $1.3 trillion is expected to be spent by 2027 on the ambitious China-led plan to improve existing infrastructure and create new trade and transport corridors connecting more than 60 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe. GIS Reports has estimated that some $3.7 billion could be spent on over 2,600 Belt and Road projects overall.

