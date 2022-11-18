Annual Inflation in Japan Reaches 3.7% in October Breaking 2014 Record

https://sputniknews.com/20221118/annual-inflation-in-japan-reaches-37-in-october-breaking-2014-record-1104356663.html
In September, the annual inflation stood at 3.0%.The core consumer price index, which does not include volatile fresh food but incorporates energy, grew to 3.6% in annual terms in October, hitting a 40-year high.The prices in Japan have been rising for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by surging prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the US dollar.In October, the Japanese national currency fell to more than 150 yen to US dollar, hitting a three-decade low. Nevertheless, the Bank of Japan refused to increase interest rates.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The consumer price index in Japan in October reached 3.7% in annual terms for the first time since spring of 2014, the Statistics Bureau of Japan said on Friday.
In September, the annual inflation
stood at 3.0%.
The core consumer price index, which does not include volatile fresh food but incorporates energy, grew to 3.6% in annual terms in October, hitting a 40-year high.
The prices in Japan have been rising for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by surging prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the US dollar.
In October, the Japanese national currency fell to more than 150 yen to US dollar, hitting a three-decade low. Nevertheless, the Bank of Japan refused to increase interest rates.