https://sputniknews.com/20221118/annual-inflation-in-japan-reaches-37-in-october-breaking-2014-record-1104356663.html

Annual Inflation in Japan Reaches 3.7% in October Breaking 2014 Record

Annual Inflation in Japan Reaches 3.7% in October Breaking 2014 Record

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The consumer price index in Japan in October reached 3.7% in annual terms for the first time since spring of 2014, the Statistics Bureau of... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T06:01+0000

2022-11-18T06:01+0000

2022-11-18T06:01+0000

world

inflation

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104830/50/1048305064_0:212:5463:3285_1920x0_80_0_0_091227b7b481582f4884b1c538b7e4cf.jpg

In September, the annual inflation stood at 3.0%.The core consumer price index, which does not include volatile fresh food but incorporates energy, grew to 3.6% in annual terms in October, hitting a 40-year high.The prices in Japan have been rising for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by surging prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the US dollar.In October, the Japanese national currency fell to more than 150 yen to US dollar, hitting a three-decade low. Nevertheless, the Bank of Japan refused to increase interest rates.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

annual inflation, japan, record