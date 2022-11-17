https://sputniknews.com/20221117/trump-announces-2024-presidential-bid-ukrainian-missile-lands-in-poland-ftx-scam-unfolds-1104307949.html

Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid; Ukrainian Missile Lands in Poland; FTX Scam Unfolds

Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid; Ukrainian Missile Lands in Poland; FTX Scam Unfolds

2022-11-17
Former president Donald Trump has announced his bid for the White House in 2024 as deep state operatives appear to be preparing a second offensive against him.

Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid; Ukrainian Missile Lands in Poland; FTX Scam Unfolds Former president Donald Trump has announced his bid for the White House in 2024 as deep state operatives appear to be preparing a second offensive against him.

Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik Bureau Chief, joins us to discuss the G20 meeting. The G20 summit is close as members express differences on the Ukraine conflict in the final declaration.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Poland missile explosions. President Biden and NATO leaders are concluding that a missile that exploded and killed two people in Poland was a Ukrainian projectile gone astray.Malik Abdul, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss former President Trump. Former president Donald Trump has announced his bid for the White House in 2024 as deep state operatives appear to be preparing a second offensive against him.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss President Biden's foreign policy. As the Biden administration bares its teeth against two nuclear world powers, many express concern that the US president has failed disastrously as commander-in-chief.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Three Israeli settlers were killed in a knife attack by a Palestinian youth. Also, an Israeli tanker was attacked and the Netanyahu coalition government is forming.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the new world order. The G20 meeting shows that several nations are decoupling from the US empire. Also, China says that it is working to create a multipolar world.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss the FTX crash. Connections to influential politicians and Ukraine raise exciting questions about the FTX crypto scam crash.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

