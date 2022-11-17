https://sputniknews.com/20221117/trump-2024-begins-and-the-blame-russia-narrative-reappears-1104307430.html
Trump 2024 Begins and the Blame Russia Narrative Reappears
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump announcing his Presidential run, and Elon Musk firing more Twitter employees.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Mar-a -Largo, DeSantis Supporters, and Trump Insulting Ron DeSantisDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Article 5, Ukraine Desperate, and False FlagsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Lindsey Graham, Federalism, and black American voters. Melik described his experience at the Mar-a-Largo 2024 Presidential announcement and former President Trump's announcement speech. Melik discussed the hype around Ron DeSantis and the differences between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about election interference, Ukraine striking Poland, and the media coverage on the Poland missile strike. Daniel explained the problems for the GOP in the 2022 midterms and how professional consultants advise politicians. Daniel commented on the revelation of the FBI being embedded in the January 6th crowd and Democrats not facing consequences for January 6th.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Mar-a -Largo, DeSantis Supporters, and Trump Insulting Ron DeSantis
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Article 5, Ukraine Desperate, and False Flags
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Lindsey Graham, Federalism, and black American voters. Melik described his experience at the Mar-a-Largo 2024 Presidential announcement and former President Trump's announcement speech. Melik discussed the hype around Ron DeSantis and the differences between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about election interference, Ukraine striking Poland, and the media coverage on the Poland missile strike. Daniel explained the problems for the GOP in the 2022 midterms and how professional consultants advise politicians. Daniel commented on the revelation of the FBI being embedded in the January 6th crowd and Democrats not facing consequences for January 6th.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik