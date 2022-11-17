https://sputniknews.com/20221117/trump-2024-begins-and-the-blame-russia-narrative-reappears-1104307430.html

Trump 2024 Begins and the Blame Russia Narrative Reappears

Trump 2024 Begins and the Blame Russia Narrative Reappears

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump announcing his Presidential run, and Elon... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T09:01+0000

2022-11-17T09:01+0000

2022-11-17T09:01+0000

the backstory

false flag

gop

fbi

radio

ukraine

poland

missile

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104307284_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6365e79776bafc6cd7397d49ac2d03a8.png

Trump 2024 Begins and the Blame Russia Narrative Reappears On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump announcing his Presidential run, and Elon Musk firing more Twitter employees.

Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Mar-a -Largo, DeSantis Supporters, and Trump Insulting Ron DeSantisDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Article 5, Ukraine Desperate, and False FlagsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Lindsey Graham, Federalism, and black American voters. Melik described his experience at the Mar-a-Largo 2024 Presidential announcement and former President Trump's announcement speech. Melik discussed the hype around Ron DeSantis and the differences between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about election interference, Ukraine striking Poland, and the media coverage on the Poland missile strike. Daniel explained the problems for the GOP in the 2022 midterms and how professional consultants advise politicians. Daniel commented on the revelation of the FBI being embedded in the January 6th crowd and Democrats not facing consequences for January 6th.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

false flag, gop, fbi, аудио, radio, ukraine, poland, missile, donald trump