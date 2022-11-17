https://sputniknews.com/20221117/swastikas--kanye-was-rite-graffiti-used-to-deface-tombstones-in-jewish-cemetery-1104336668.html

Swastikas & 'Kanye Was Rite' Graffiti Used to Deface Tombstones in Jewish Cemetery

Swastikas & 'Kanye Was Rite' Graffiti Used to Deface Tombstones in Jewish Cemetery

Swastikas and kanye was rite anti-semitic graffiti used to deface tombstones in jewish cemetery

2022-11-17T15:01+0000

2022-11-17T15:01+0000

2022-11-17T15:01+0000

us

kanye west

anti-semitic

americas

rapper

swastika

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg

Rapper Kanye West’s recent rants on social media, perceived as anti-Semitic, have been reportedly referenced by vandals who defaced at least thirty-nine tombstones in a Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois.Sixteen of them featured red spray-painted swastikas, according to the local Police Department, while graffiti on one tombstone reportedly read: “Kanye was rite.” Police made the discovery after they were called out to the Am Echod Jewish cemetery in Waukegan, 40 miles north of Chicago, on November 14. Also on the same day, walls in Maryland were found similarly smeared with “hateful messages”, such as “No Mercy For Jews."In a statement, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor slammed the "hateful imagery found spray-painted on headstones," adding:Kanye West triggered a huge backlash over a succession of outbursts on social media and in interviews that were slammed as anti-Semitic, particularly after he tweeted that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” albeit later apologizing for the wording. West, 45, now going under the name of Ye, sparked widespread criticism and was locked out of his Instagram* and Twitter accounts for what was seen as anti-Semitism-laden comments online and in TV interview. Furthermore, the musician's controversial showcasing of a 'Yeezy' T-shirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter' during Paris Fashion Week was decried by the Anti-Defamation League. The phrase emblazoned across the shirts, which reframes the Black Lives Matter phrase, was described as a hate statement.*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/kanye-is-right-about-the-jews-banners-on-la-freeway-trigger-outrage-1102565428.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

rapper kanye west’s recent rants on social media, perceived as anti-semitic, referenced by vandals, defaced tombstones in a jewish cemetery in waukegan, illinois