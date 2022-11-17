https://sputniknews.com/20221117/russias-sr-space-to-launch-countrys-first-internet-of-things-satellite-in-2024-1104333195.html

Russia's SR Space to Launch Country's First Internet-of-Things Satellite in 2024

Russia's SR Space to Launch Country's First Internet-of-Things Satellite in 2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Private Russian company SR Space told Sputnik that it was going to launch its first internet-of-things (IoT) satellite SR NET in 2024 and... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T12:33+0000

2022-11-17T12:33+0000

2022-11-17T12:33+0000

russia

satellite

space

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094714519_0:196:1889:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_ca340c66f863613d3816d08200479f0f.jpg

The presentation of the device, which will be the first private IoT satellite in Russia, took place at a Moscow exhibition of unmanned aircraft systems, taking place from November 17-27.The satellite will be equipped with six flat phased array antennas and a transmit-receive parabolic antenna for communication in the Ka and Ku bands, with a bandwidth of 40 gigabits per second. The device weighing 460 kilograms (1014 pounds) is planned to be launched into orbit at an altitude of nearly 600 kilometers (373 miles).Users of the new space system should be primarily telecom operators and other organizations that provide IoT services.According to the company's estimates, SR NET may be in demand among organizations in the fields of oil and gas production, geological exploration and intellectual agriculture, as well as in transport monitoring services. In addition, satellite communications are important in remote and hard-to-reach areas, including the Arctic zone.Russian space agency Roscosmos is planning to create a constellation of IoT satellites within the framework of the Sfera project. The first demonstrator satellite is planned to be sent into orbit in 2023.

space

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia space, internet-of-things, satellite