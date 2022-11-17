International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221117/russian-envoy-open-lines-of-communication-critical-to-avoid-devastating-consequences-1104309017.html
Russian Envoy: Open Lines of Communication Critical to Avoid Devastating Consequences
Russian Envoy: Open Lines of Communication Critical to Avoid Devastating Consequences
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has long advocated in favor of keeping channels of communication open with adversaries in order to avoid potential devastating... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-17T02:38+0000
2022-11-17T02:35+0000
world
russia
communication channels
russian ambassador
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979978_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec9a4bff1f98b040b37e363541aeba2.jpg
"It's a risky situation, I agree with you, and that's why Russia was advocating for many years and especially during the recent months for keeping the channels of communications between the militaries open in order to avoid miscalculations or misunderstandings that could trigger dire consequences," Stepanov said on Wednesday.Stepanov made the comments in light of Ukraine firing a missile in Poland that initially drew speculation that the projectile was fired by Russia, risking dragging NATO into the conflict in Ukraine. He responded to a question whether Russia was prepared for the possibility that a Russian-fired missile could potentially hit a NATO country and trigger a big conflict.On Tuesday, US corporate media cited a US official saying that a Russian missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine and killed two Polish citizens. Russia immediately rejected the accusations, describing them as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.Poland eventually confirmed that Ukrainian forces fired the missile as they attempted to intercept a barrage of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.US President Joe Biden also said it was unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia.
russia
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979978_0:0:2685:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_08812bd833e84a9f8d9cd82d47089f78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, communication channels, russian ambassador, poland
russia, communication channels, russian ambassador, poland

Russian Envoy: Open Lines of Communication Critical to Avoid Devastating Consequences

02:38 GMT 17.11.2022
© Sputnik / Photo host agency brics-russia2020.ru / Go to the mediabankRussian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2022
© Sputnik / Photo host agency brics-russia2020.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has long advocated in favor of keeping channels of communication open with adversaries in order to avoid potential devastating consequences, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in an interview with CTV.
"It's a risky situation, I agree with you, and that's why Russia was advocating for many years and especially during the recent months for keeping the channels of communications between the militaries open in order to avoid miscalculations or misunderstandings that could trigger dire consequences," Stepanov said on Wednesday.
Stepanov made the comments in light of Ukraine firing a missile in Poland that initially drew speculation that the projectile was fired by Russia, risking dragging NATO into the conflict in Ukraine. He responded to a question whether Russia was prepared for the possibility that a Russian-fired missile could potentially hit a NATO country and trigger a big conflict.
On Tuesday, US corporate media cited a US official saying that a Russian missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine and killed two Polish citizens. Russia immediately rejected the accusations, describing them as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.
Poland eventually confirmed that Ukrainian forces fired the missile as they attempted to intercept a barrage of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.
US President Joe Biden also said it was unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала