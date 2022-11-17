https://sputniknews.com/20221117/russia-says-protective-zone-around-zaporozhye-npp-must-be-created-as-soon-as-possible-1104321496.html

Russia Says Protective Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP Must Be Created as Soon as Possible

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik that it was necessary to agree on the creation of a security zone around the... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Negotiations are continuing on the creation of an operational and physical nuclear safety zone around the Zaporozhye NPP. We are in close contact with the IAEA secretariat and personally with the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, on this issue. We share his opinion that this must be done as soon as possible," Vershinin said.The leadership of the agency's secretariat is in dialogue with Kiev, Vershinin said, adding that Moscow was making every effort to reach an agreement.Located on the left bank of the Dneper River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area went under the control of Russian forces and have since been shelled many times. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks.An international mission led by the IAEA chief visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have stayed at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed the shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP.

