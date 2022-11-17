https://sputniknews.com/20221117/republican-us-congressman-days-of-endless-cash-military-aid-for-ukraine-numbered-1104350108.html

Republican US Congressman: Days of Endless Cash, Military Aid for Ukraine ‘Numbered’

Republican US Congressman: Days of Endless Cash, Military Aid for Ukraine ‘Numbered’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said the days of endless financial and security aid for Ukraine are numbered after the Republicans won a... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T23:41+0000

2022-11-17T23:41+0000

2022-11-17T23:39+0000

americas

ukraine

us military aid

us house of representatives

us

audit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/46/1047684611_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_15c7ba2e41cc3b2eb6ca25300f2bcb2e.jpg

"I'm here as a member of the House Armed Services Committee to say that the days of endless cash and military materiel to Ukraine are numbered," Gaetz said on Thursday. "They're numbered in the days that are required to act on Congresswoman [Marjorie Taylor] Greene’s well thought out resolution of inquiry and they are numbered when we get into the majority."Gaetz vowed not to vote for one more dollar or one more piece of military equipment for Ukraine. The congressman from Florida said the United States is far too entangled in the Ukraine conflict and has effectively extended it.Gaetz also called on the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to declassify the Inspector General's report on compliance with the existing regulations regarding the chain of custody of material going to Ukraine.On Thursday, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is introducing legislation alongside other US House Republicans to audit funding provided to Ukraine. "We’re asking for everything to do with military, civilian and financial aid. We want it all," she remarked at a conference.Aside from Greene and Gaetz, House Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) have co-signed the move to undertake audits of funds appropriated by Congress.Green has stated that if the resolution is struck down, she intends to reintroduce the measure in the new year once the new Congress is brought in. “For next year, absolutely I’ll introduce this resolution again, but I’ll also be calling for a full audit. That’s what we want, we want to audit Ukraine,” she said.

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, us military aid, us house of representatives, us, audit