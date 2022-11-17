https://sputniknews.com/20221117/poland-missile-strike-highlights-high-stakes-in-ukraine-1104305910.html

Poland Missile Strike Highlights High Stakes in Ukraine

by any means necessary

radio

georgia

midterms

california

labor

ftx

cryptocurrency

ukraine

nato

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss the Georgia runoff Senatorial election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel Walker, how racist voter suppression tactics and laws enacted in Georgia contributed to the election going to a runoff and how they may affect the result in this election, how Joe Biden and the Democrats have suppressed any discussion of these suppression tactics and how they may affect elections.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Todd Emmennegger, PhD candidate in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and teaching assistant at UCLA to discuss the strike by academic workers at all University of California campuses and why workers have been driven to strike, the solidarity demonstrated by other workers who are not carrying out work on UC campuses, the labor protections that workers are fighting for and how the UC Board of Regents has failed to meet the demands of the workers, and how the economic conditions of California are contributing to a broader cost of living crisis among academic workers.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange group FTX and what it says about the state of cryptocurrency, what this reveals about claims that cryptocurrency would disrupt the financial system and how crypto ultimately operates like other fad investments which also crashed, why the government has not yet imposed regulations on cryptocurrency investment and how that may have contributed to the crisis which caused FTX to go bankrupt.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Don Debar, host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss the alarm caused by a Ukrainian missile killing people in Poland after it was initially blamed on Russia, the ruling class unity on Ukraine and the celebritization of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Donald Trump’s announcement that he will be running for president in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

georgia

california

ukraine

