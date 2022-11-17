https://sputniknews.com/20221117/pelosi-leaves-republican-house-party-1104349693.html

Pelosi Leaves Republican 'House Party'

Pelosi Leaves Republican 'House Party'

With Republicans set to control the House of Representatives next year following the midterm elections, long-time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

Almost immediately, Republicans announced an investigation into the infamous laptop left by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden at a repair shop. Republicans are looking into whether the foreign dealings revealed on said laptop directly involved the president.Republicans released a report on Thursday laying out their evidence against Biden. Though the document does not call for the drafting of articles of impeachment, if they are forthcoming it would mark the second president in a row to be impeached by the House of Representatives, potentially setting a pattern.The report concludes that “President Joe Biden personally participated in and benefitted from these financial ventures, leaving him open to influence, blackmail, or extortion by malign or foreign entities such as the [Chinese Communist Party].”

