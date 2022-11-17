https://sputniknews.com/20221117/nato-admits-ukrainian-missile-hit-poland-trump-announces-bid-for-2024--1104299337.html
NATO Admits Ukrainian Missile Hit Poland; Trump Announces Bid for 2024
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian missile hitting rural Poland and President Trump’s 2024 presidential announcement.
Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of SputnikMark Sleboda - Military and Political AnalystMelik Abdul - Political CommentatorDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mindia Gavasheli about the agenda at the G20 Summit including the possible UN resolution condemning Russia and many countries relented to engage in conflict resolutions.In the second hour, Fault Lines talked to Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian missile killing people in rural Poland and NATO admitting that the projectile belonged to Kiev.In the third hour, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan were joined by Melik Abdul to discuss Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid announcement in Florida last night.Later in the hour, Fault Lines spoke to David Tawil about the collapsed crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy and its role in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
