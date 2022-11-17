International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
https://sputniknews.com/20221117/live-updates-russias-proposal-on-free-grain-exports-heard-un-says-1104310716.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russia's Proposal on Free Grain Exports Heard, UN Says
LIVE UPDATES: Russia's Proposal on Free Grain Exports Heard, UN Says
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-17T04:27+0000
2022-11-17T04:28+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c761315b059f347ecff47c848aee716.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military operation, ukraine, russia
military operation, ukraine, russia
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russia's Proposal on Free Grain Exports Heard, UN Says

04:27 GMT 17.11.2022 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 17.11.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.
Russia launched precision strikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia’s strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:29 GMT 17.11.2022
Russia's Proposal on Free Grain Exports Heard, UN Says
Moscow's proposal on free exports of 500,000 tonnes of grain has been heard, including at the United Nations, Oleg Kobyakov, director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Liaison Office in Russia, said in an interview with Sputnik.
“I assure you that the proposal of the Russian authorities has been heard, including by the UN, and these issues are now being worked out comprehensively through the UN, because UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths and UN Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan are personally responsible for both the grain deal and the implementation of the memorandum that Russia signed with the UN," Kobyakov said.

The agreement is part of a larger package deal that also envisions unblocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. At the same time, the Russian authorities announced that they were ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next 4 months. The Russian part of the Istanbul agreements, Moscow says, is still not being properly implemented.
The grain deal, signed on July 22 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, stipulates the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships. The deal expires November 19.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала