Kiev Preparing Shelling of Hospital in Kharkov Region to Blame Russia - LPR Official

LUGANSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military is preparing a provocation involving a shelling of a hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkov region... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T00:35+0000

2022-11-17T00:35+0000

2022-11-17T00:32+0000

kiev

ukraine crisis

kharkov

shelling

reported preparations

"According to our intelligence, the Kiev regime is preparing a high-profile provocation to accuse Russia of allegedly destroying a district hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkov region, controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces, in order to keep attention away from the shelling of Polish territory by a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile," Filiponenko told journalists.The official, citing the intelligence, added that the Ukrainian military command is planning to shell the hospital from near the village of Khatneye on Thursday night.The official noted that Kiev is planning to involve foreign journalists in covering Russia's alleged shelling of the hospital.On Tuesday evening, Polish media reported that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people were reportedly killed. However, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that only one missile, allegedly Russian-made, had fallen on Poland's territory.At the time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile, but the next day he stated that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that there were no indications that Russia was preparing a military offensive against the alliance and that preliminary analysis suggested that the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.On Wednesday morning, US President Joe Biden called an emergency meeting of the G7 and NATO leaders participating in the G20 summit in Bali. Based on preliminary information, the meeting concluded that the missile that fell in Poland was not fired from Russia.The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian. According to Moscow, media reports of the alleged Russian origin of the missiles are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation around Ukraine.

