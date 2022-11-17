https://sputniknews.com/20221117/israels-most-wanted-gang-leader-arrested-in-south-africa-1104337145.html

Israel's 'Most Wanted Gang Leader' Arrested in South Africa

Israel's 'Most Wanted Gang Leader' Arrested in South Africa

In this article you will read about Israel's 'most wanted gang leader' arrested in South Africa

2022-11-17T14:41+0000

2022-11-17T14:41+0000

2022-11-17T14:41+0000

africa

africa

south africa

arrest

crime

interpol

police

wanted criminal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/11/1104338417_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ea30af0b14cdc4393c706e911a800e95.jpg

Israel's "most wanted gang leader," along with seven other people, were arrested by the South African Police Service and Interpol in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was initially unidentified, but multiple reports later identified him as Yaniv Ben Simon, a well-known fugitive who had been on the run since 2015.The detainee is thought to be linked to the Israeli Abergil Organization, which is involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and robbery.Simon was allegedly involved in attempts to blow up a car belonging to one of the Abergil syndicate's rivals in 2003 and 2004.The spokesperson noted that Simon “has been on Interpol's Red Notice since 2015" and has been "wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder."Simon is thought to be a close associate of crime boss Yitzhak Abergil, currently jailed for murder, drug trafficking, drug cartel management, gambling, and money laundering.

africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

most wanted gang leader, israel, south africa, interpol, arrest, abergil'