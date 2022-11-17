https://sputniknews.com/20221117/israels-most-wanted-gang-leader-arrested-in-south-africa-1104337145.html
Israel's 'Most Wanted Gang Leader' Arrested in South Africa
Israel's 'Most Wanted Gang Leader' Arrested in South Africa
2022-11-17T14:41+0000
During the arrest, police seized five assault rifles and seven handguns, as well as about $40,000 and three allegedly stolen motorcycles.
Israel's "most wanted gang leader," along with seven other people, were arrested by the South African Police Service and Interpol in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.
The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was initially unidentified, but multiple reports later identified
him as Yaniv Ben Simon, a well-known fugitive who had been on the run since 2015.
The detainee is thought to be linked
to the Israeli Abergil Organization, which is involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and robbery.
Simon was allegedly involved
in attempts to blow up a car belonging to one of the Abergil syndicate's rivals in 2003 and 2004.
“As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries, but all miraculously survived. In the second incident, the suspect also attempted to do the same with the same victim, where he placed a bomb on top of a vehicle. In this incident, three people also sustained serious injuries," police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said.
The spokesperson noted
that Simon “has been on Interpol's Red Notice since 2015" and has been "wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder."
Simon is thought to be a close associate of crime boss Yitzhak Abergil, currently jailed for murder, drug trafficking, drug cartel management, gambling, and money laundering.