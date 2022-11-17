https://sputniknews.com/20221117/indian-netizens-mock-volodymyr-zelensky-over-poland-missile-incident-1104317538.html

Indian Netizens Mock Volodymyr Zelensky Over Poland Missile Incident

WWIII is currently trending on Twitter in India, with netizens trolling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky over his comments on the Poland missile incident.While Ukraine has denied any role in the missile strike in Poland, with Zelensky himself claiming that "it wasn't our missile," both NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden have cast doubts on his comments."That's not the evidence," Joe Biden said in response to Zelensky's denial that the missile in Poland was of Ukrainian origin.As reports of Ukraine's role in the missile strike in Poland began making the rounds, Indians and other netizens from around the world began posting funny memes and slammed Zelensky for bringing the world to the brink of WWIII."Zelensky is so desperate for the WWIII and he's the one who have caused all this mess. Shame on the West and their leaders. Despicable," one Twitter user said."Zelensky planned to nuke 1 of his own cities & blame Russia for it but Putin called out his plan. Ukraine️ did the Poland Missile Strike & Zelensky War Criminal lies & blames Russia for it," a third remarked.

