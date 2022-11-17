https://sputniknews.com/20221117/indian-netizens-mock-volodymyr-zelensky-over-poland-missile-incident-1104317538.html
Indian Netizens Mock Volodymyr Zelensky Over Poland Missile Incident
On Tuesday, a missile landed on Poland's territory, barely four miles from the Ukrainian border, killing two people. Although Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile at first, the country's president later stated that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.
On Tuesday, a missile landed on Poland's territory, barely four miles from the Ukrainian border, killing two people. Although Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile at first, the country's president later stated that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.
WWIII is currently trending on Twitter in India, with netizens trolling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky over his comments on the Poland missile incident.
While Ukraine has denied any role in the missile strike in Poland, with Zelensky himself claiming that "it wasn't our missile," both NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden have cast doubts on his comments.
"That's not the evidence
," Joe Biden said in response to Zelensky's denial that the missile in Poland was of Ukrainian origin.
"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Poland's President Andrzej Duda told reporters after the incident.
As reports of Ukraine's role in the missile strike in Poland began making the rounds, Indians and other netizens from around the world began posting funny memes and slammed Zelensky for bringing the world to the brink of WWIII.
"Zelensky is so desperate for the WWIII and he's the one who have caused all this mess. Shame on the West and their leaders. Despicable," one Twitter user said.
"So no apology from Ukraine to Poland? Only Ukrainian Lives Matter, am I getting this right? No repercussions for trying to incite #WWIII and spreading lies? We’re just letting anything and everything slide?" another questioned.
"Zelensky planned to nuke 1 of his own cities & blame Russia for it but Putin called out his plan
. Ukraine️ did the Poland Missile Strike & Zelensky War Criminal lies & blames Russia for it," a third remarked.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Russian forces had not launched strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile debris indicated it was not Russian. According to Moscow, media reports of the alleged Russian origin of the missiles are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation around Ukraine.