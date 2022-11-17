https://sputniknews.com/20221117/india-conducts-biggest-ever-maritime-drills-along-entire-coastline-1104324393.html

India Conducts Biggest-Ever Maritime Drills Along Entire Coastline

India Conducts Biggest-Ever Maritime Drills Along Entire Coastline

“Exercise Sea Vigil” was instituted in 2018 to validate coastal security measures put in place since the 26/11 terrorist attack in 2008, when a group of... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T12:00+0000

2022-11-17T12:00+0000

2022-11-17T12:00+0000

india

mumbai

indian navy

indian coast guard

arabian sea

maritime security

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/11/1104326761_0:133:1281:853_1920x0_80_0_0_1d90b398faf067b043a3b1ea51915d69.jpg

New Delhi conducted its “largest” ever maritime defense drills along its entire 7,516 km coastline, as well as in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which includes the waters around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and Lakshadeep in the Arabian Sea.More than 500 surface assets from the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, as well as from law enforcement agencies in coastal states, participated in the drills. The Defense Ministry statement added that participants focused on “mitigation measures” during various contingencies that may arise both in peacetime and at war, while the drills also “validated” security mechanisms in place to deal with acts of “maritime terrorism,” which may involve possible attacks on the country’s ports.Finally, the exercise tested India’s “technical surveillance infrastructure,” with the Information Management and Analysis Center (IMAC) near New Delhi coordinating information sharing among personnel, vessels, and aircraft deployed at different locations.“The cooperation and coordination amongst various agencies involved is a reassuring sign of progress made in the realm of coastal defense and the exercise would go a long way in enhancing coastal defense and national security in the maritime domain,” the Defense Ministry statement noted.It added that Exercise Sea Vigil and TROPEX together cover the “entire spectrum of maritime security challenges” faced by India.

https://sputniknews.com/20221112/india-asean-raise-ties-to-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-in-uncertain-geopolitical-situation-1104045816.html

mumbai

arabian sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

sea vigil, indian navy, indian navy exercise, maritime security, maritime security challenges of india, mumbai terrorist attack, ajmal kasab, exercise sea vigil-22, technical surveillance infrastructure