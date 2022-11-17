https://sputniknews.com/20221117/house-republicans-announce-hunter-biden-probe-1104340523.html

House Republicans Announce Hunter Biden Probe

House Republicans Announce Hunter Biden Probe

GOP lawmakers spent months threatening to launch a congressional investigation into the president's son, citing alleged ethical improprieties and information... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

House Republicans have announced a formal probe into the activities of Hunter Biden, citing possible criminal activities."Today we're going to provide you with something that you all aren't used to with respect to congressional investigations, and that's evidence," James Comer said in a press conference in Washington on Thursday alongside Representative Jim Jordan and other Republicans."We also found plans based in the United States where the Biden family swindled investors of hundreds of thousands of dollars, all with Joe Biden's participation and knowledge," the lawmaker added.Accusing President Biden of "lying" on the campaign trail when he said he was not involved in his family's business activities, Comer cited whistleblower testimony and documents characterizing Biden as the "chairman of the board" and of personal involvement in these business activities.The lawmaker accompanied the presentation with photos of Biden meeting with business associates, as well as a map featuring over 50 countries where the Biden family has allegedly sought to do business in, with this activity "often led by Hunter Biden."Comer gestured toward a map of the world, which showed countries where the Bidens are alleged to have a "footprint in international business dealings." In addition to China and Russia, countries highlighted on the map include Canada, much of Latin America, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa, Turkey, and most of Western Europe, including Britain.

