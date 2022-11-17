https://sputniknews.com/20221117/demonstrators-rally-over-energy-crisis-military-aid-to-ukraine-in-czech-capital-1104312109.html

Demonstrators Rally Over Energy Crisis, Military Aid to Ukraine in Czech Capital

Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from Prague, as people protest against soaring energy prices and the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, on the anniversary of the start of the Velvet Revolution in 1989.Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

