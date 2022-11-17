https://sputniknews.com/20221117/democratic-dark-money-group-urges-advertisers-to-push-musk-not-to-toxify-our-information-ecosystem-1104343973.html

Democratic Dark Money Group Urges Advertisers to Push Musk Not to 'Toxify Our Information Ecosystem'

Democratic Dark Money Group Urges Advertisers to Push Musk Not to 'Toxify Our Information Ecosystem'

A group connected to a Democratic dark money outfit has published a new open letter to Twitter’s top advertisers, urging them to use their leverage over the... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T17:43+0000

2022-11-17T17:43+0000

2022-11-17T17:43+0000

science & tech

twitter

dark money

hillary clinton

elon musk

advertisers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079912867_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_4bfe55997171115746eaa3a079a9d5af.jpg

The letter is by Accountable Tech, which is a member group of Onward Together, a 501(c)(4) group group former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton started after her 2016 loss to Donald Trump as a way to funnel funding from anonymous donors to liberal groups. A US newspaper described Onward Together and other 501(c)(4) groups as “often cited for a rise in dark money in politics because of their ability to protect donor anonymity.”The letter is not addressed to any one company, but simply “to whom it may concern,” but later clarifies it is speaking to “Twitter’s top advertisers.”“Twitter has outsized influence in shaping both public discourse and industrywide platform governance standards. While the company is hardly a posterchild for healthy social media, it has taken welcome steps in recent years to mitigate systemic risks, ratcheting up pressure on the likes of Facebook and YouTube to follow suit,” it argues. “Musk intends to steamroll those safeguards and provide a megaphone to extremists who traffic in disinformation, hate, and harassment. Under the guise of ‘free speech,’ his vision will silence and endanger marginalized communities, and tear at the fraying fabric of democracy.”It then urges the companies to withhold their advertising payments from Twitter unless the firm commits to three “non-negotiable” principles:It is cosigned by 26 other groups, most of which are liberal activist or civil rights-related groups connected to various minority populations, most of which are US-focused.A similar letter cosigned by many of the same groups was published on November 2 and directly addressed to the CEOs of 21 major corporations. Whether or not the companies made their decisions because of the civil society group pressure, many decided to either pull or pause their advertisements on Twitter after a slew of sweeping changes were announced by Musk, who bought Twitter on October 28. However, Musk faulted the activists as part of his posturing as the champion of the everyman against “the elites.”When Twitter’s Board agreed to sell Musk the company for $44 billion, it was in the hopes he would patch their leaky finances. Social media companies like Twitter depend heavily on ad revenue to stay profitable, alongside selling users’ data to advertising companies, so the firms have significant leverage. It’s not clear Musk’s plans to restore profitability will be successful, either, since programs like Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service with a number of perks, including seeing half the number of ads as regular Twitter users see, are projected to result in a net loss.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

twitter, dark money, hillary clinton, elon musk, advertisers