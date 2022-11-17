https://sputniknews.com/20221117/default-on-foreign-debt-looms-large-in-pakistan-amid-political-instability-1104313106.html

Default on Foreign Debt Looms Large in Pakistan Amid Political Instability

Pakistan's economy has faced unprecedented challenges due to the devasating floods, with the total damage estimated at around $30 billion. The Shehbaz... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan’s sovereign credit default swaps (CDS) witnessed a surge to 79.33% on Wednesday from 56.2% on Tuesday, indicating rising threats of default on foreign debt.A deterioration in CDS warns investors of default risks in a country’s stocks, bonds, and currency, making it difficult for the government to raise money from the market. The five-year CDS offers protection to any investor against the default risk of a country’s sovereign bonds. The delay in the International Monetary Fund's 9th review and lack of support from friendly states have only aggravated the situation in Pakistan: the country needs around $32 -34 billion by end of March 2023 to meet its foreign obligations. Experts see the default risk as real due to the current level of foreign exchange reserves, which dwindled below $8 billion.The Sharif government has requested further inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), owing to losses due to the colossal floods. However, the Washington-based multilateral institution sees massive slippages in the revenue deficit target of 0.2 percent of GDP, asking Islamabad to make the required adjustment in their expenditure for further relief.The IMF earlier approved a long-awaited $1.17 billion bailout package for the cash-strapped nation.Local media citing unnamed government officials reported the political situation is also one of the factors for the delay in fielding a staff-level mission by the IMF. The international lender has been pressing for an increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio, a proposal that failed to receive a nod from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) ahead of the general elections.

