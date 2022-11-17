https://sputniknews.com/20221117/china-consistent-in-rejecting-sanctions-leading-to-destabilization-russian-ambassador-1104310978.html

China Consistent in Rejecting Sanctions Leading to Destabilization: Russian Ambassador

China Consistent in Rejecting Sanctions Leading to Destabilization: Russian Ambassador

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China shows consistency in rejecting illegitimate Western sanctions that grossly violate the principles of international law and free trade... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

"The desire of a group of unfriendly countries to set a price cap on Russian energy resources is not a topic on the Russian-Chinese agenda. The position of our country is as clear as possible, it has repeatedly been voiced by President Vladimir Putin - Russia will not export products to states that supported the introduction of a price cap on Russian energy resources," Morgulov said.He said "Chinese partners also demonstrate consistency in rejecting illegitimate Western sanctions, grossly violating the principles of international law and free trade, that lead to destabilization of the world market, especially in such a sensitive area as energy."Morgulov said he hopes Russia and China will be able to approach the target trade of $200 billion by the year end.In early October, the European Union introduced the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a legislative basis for setting a price cap on sea shipments of Russian oil to third countries. The price limit is expected to be introduced on December 5, 2022 for oil and on February 5, 2023 for oil products.

