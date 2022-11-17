https://sputniknews.com/20221117/charlize-theron-slammed-for-dubbing-afrikaans-language-dying--not-very-helpful-1104328084.html

Charlize Theron Slammed for Dubbing Afrikaans Language ‘Dying’ & ‘Not Very Helpful’

Charlize Theron Slammed for Dubbing Afrikaans Language ‘Dying’ & ‘Not Very Helpful’

In this article you will read about social media users' reaction to Charlize Theron's words that Afrikaans language is ‘dying’ and ‘not very helpful’

2022-11-17T12:39+0000

2022-11-17T12:39+0000

2022-11-17T12:39+0000

africa

africa

south africa

charlize theron

podcasts

language

outrage

internet outrage

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/11/1104333063_0:165:3001:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_3acbc342513b796065e625ea2ac6dd0a.jpg

Afrikaans is a “dying" and "not very helpful" language, Charlize Theron, a South African-American actress born in Benoni, Transvaal, said about her mother tongue Afrikaans in a new SmartLess podcast with Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett.According to Theron, who shared her story of learning English after coming to the US, she "didn't speak English” until she was around 19 years old.Despite English, alongside Afrikaans and nine others, being an official language in South Africa, the actress says that as a child, she didn’t consider it her native tongue, as people in her neighborhood simply didn’t speak it. She says she learned English at school, but only spoke it fluently after she moved to the US.Meanwhile, the actress' remarks that Afrikaans is dying triggered a storm of indignation on social media.In fact, Afrikaans, a member of the Germanic language group, is spoken by some seven million people of different races in South Africa.Regarding the actress' connections with Afrikaans, her great-great-uncle, Danie Theron, is known to have been a Boer military leader and a hero in the Second Boer War against the British.Boers, the sub-ethnic group he belonged to, are Afrikaners by nationality and the word itself is translated from Afrikaans as "peasants," which reflects the fact that most Boers live in rural areas and work in agriculture.Some sources also say that Charlize Theron’s ancestors were Huguenots in South Africa - French Protestants who fled the French Catholic government in the 16th and 17th centuries due to persecution and violence.

africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

charlize theron, afrikaans, ‘dying’ afrikaans language, danie theron, afrikaners, boers