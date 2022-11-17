https://sputniknews.com/20221117/australian-court-grants-bail-to-sri-lankan-cricketer-gunathilaka-amid-rape-accusations-1104311089.html

Australian Court Grants Bail to Sri Lankan Cricketer Gunathilaka Amid Rape Accusations

Australian Court Grants Bail to Sri Lankan Cricketer Gunathilaka Amid Rape Accusations

Sri Lanka’s batsma Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested by Australian police on 6 November after a woman accused him of a series of sexual assaults. Her... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T08:47+0000

2022-11-17T08:47+0000

2022-11-17T08:47+0000

world

sri lanka

cricket

rape

sexual assault

australia & oceania

sydney

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103825921_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_91dded2a6b1131246cee58ba5bd2a31e.jpg

After spending 11 nights in prison, Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was granted bail by the Sydney court on Thursday. The court, however, made several conditions including a $150,000 surety and reporting to the local police every day, before ordering him to be freed from jail.Gunathilaka will have to stay inside his house between 9pm and 6am and is not allowed to contact his accuser.The Sydney local court has also banned the cricketer from accessing Tinder and other dating applications.The 31-year-old cricketer is charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after he met the complainant on Tinder.Court documents allege that the cricketer throttled the woman during the assault so hard that at one point she "feared for her life".Gunathilaka was in Australia to play in the T20 men’s World Cup at the time of his arrest. He has played eight Tests, 47 one-day international (ODIs) and 46 T20Is (20-over internationals) for Sri Lanka since making his international debut in November 2015.

sri lanka

australia & oceania

sydney

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sri lanka cricket team, sri lankan cricketer gunathilaka, gunathilaka arrested, t20 world cup 2022, dhanusha gunathilaka rape