Attempts to Disrupt Supply Chains in Asia-Pacific Region Lead to Dead End, Xi Jinping Says

Demonstrators Rally Over Energy Crisis, Military Aid to Ukraine in Czech Capital
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Any attempt to disrupt supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region will lead to a dead end in regional economic cooperation, Chinese President... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
13:18 GMT 17.11.2022
China's President Xi Jinping walks ahead of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, the nation's top decision-making body, as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2022.
China's President Xi Jinping walks ahead of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, the nation's top decision-making body, as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / NOEL CELIS
