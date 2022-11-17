https://sputniknews.com/20221117/attempts-to-disrupt-supply-chains-in-asia-pacific-region-lead-to-dead-end-xi-jinping-says-1104335154.html
Attempts to Disrupt Supply Chains in Asia-Pacific Region Lead to Dead End, Xi Jinping Says
Attempts to Disrupt Supply Chains in Asia-Pacific Region Lead to Dead End, Xi Jinping Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Any attempt to disrupt supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region will lead to a dead end in regional economic cooperation, Chinese President... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-17T13:18+0000
2022-11-17T13:18+0000
2022-11-17T13:18+0000
world
china
apec
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102541025_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_6a60909c34439022009cbe66131028c4.jpg
"Any attempt to disrupt or even break industrial chains and supply chains that have been formed in the Asia-Pacific region over the years will only result in economic cooperation in the region coming to a standstill," Xi said in a written message for the APEC summit in Bangkok, as published by Chinese news agency.Xi added that openness brings progress, calling on other powers to stop regarding the Asia-Pacific region as someone's backyard and ground for competition.Xi arrived in the Thai capital, Bangkok on Thursday to attend the 29th informal meeting of APEC leaders.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102541025_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef78fe84324a0685f652213fb1063d5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
supply chains, asia-pacific, xi jinping
supply chains, asia-pacific, xi jinping
Attempts to Disrupt Supply Chains in Asia-Pacific Region Lead to Dead End, Xi Jinping Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Any attempt to disrupt supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region will lead to a dead end in regional economic cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"Any attempt to disrupt or even break industrial chains and supply chains that have been formed in the Asia-Pacific region over the years will only result in economic cooperation in the region coming to a standstill," Xi said in a written message for the APEC summit in Bangkok, as published by Chinese news agency.
Xi added that openness brings progress, calling on other powers to stop regarding the Asia-Pacific region as someone's backyard and ground for competition.
Xi arrived in the Thai capital, Bangkok on Thursday to attend the 29th informal meeting of APEC
leaders.