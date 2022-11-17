https://sputniknews.com/20221117/attempts-to-disrupt-supply-chains-in-asia-pacific-region-lead-to-dead-end-xi-jinping-says-1104335154.html

Attempts to Disrupt Supply Chains in Asia-Pacific Region Lead to Dead End, Xi Jinping Says

Attempts to Disrupt Supply Chains in Asia-Pacific Region Lead to Dead End, Xi Jinping Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Any attempt to disrupt supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region will lead to a dead end in regional economic cooperation, Chinese President... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T13:18+0000

2022-11-17T13:18+0000

2022-11-17T13:18+0000

world

china

apec

xi jinping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102541025_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_6a60909c34439022009cbe66131028c4.jpg

"Any attempt to disrupt or even break industrial chains and supply chains that have been formed in the Asia-Pacific region over the years will only result in economic cooperation in the region coming to a standstill," Xi said in a written message for the APEC summit in Bangkok, as published by Chinese news agency.Xi added that openness brings progress, calling on other powers to stop regarding the Asia-Pacific region as someone's backyard and ground for competition.Xi arrived in the Thai capital, Bangkok on Thursday to attend the 29th informal meeting of APEC leaders.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

supply chains, asia-pacific, xi jinping