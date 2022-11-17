https://sputniknews.com/20221117/analysts-uk-abandons-strategic-autonomy-by-joining-semiconductor-blockade-of-china-1104333854.html
Analysts: UK Abandons Strategic Autonomy by Joining 'Semiconductor Blockade' of China
Nexperia, a global semiconductor company, must sell at least 86 percent of Newport Wafer Fab under the UK National Security and Investment Act. This was announced on Wednesday by Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps. Nexperia is registered in the Netherlands and was bought completely by Chinese electronics maker Wingtech in 2019. Newport Wafer Fab owns the UK's largest microchip manufacturing facility. Nexperia initially owned 14% of Newport Wafer Fab, but in July 2021 it upped its stake to 100%, acquiring additional 86%There were calls in the UK Parliament about the inadmissibility of Nexperia taking over semiconductor production even before the full takeover of Newport Wafer Fab by Nexperia. For its part, the US had reportedly been pressing London through diplomatic channels to renegotiate the deal.A few days before the UK revoked Nexperia's right to own the British microchip maker, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that China represented a "systemic challenge to the values and interests" of the United Kingdom and also threatened British "economic security."The British national strategy is closely intertwined with US policy, so it completely lacks its own strategic autonomy, Ding Donghan, a researcher at the Center for British Studies at the Shanghai International Studies University, told Sputnik, commenting on the Sunak government's decision:The Sunak government's decision is likely to provoke a further deterioration of the business climate in the British market for Chinese companies. The decision reflected a downward trend in the development of Sino-British relations and, at the same time, fit into the technological blockade of China being promoted by the West. In mid-October, US companies were banned from exporting advanced chips and manufacturing equipment to China. Restrictions also affected exports to China of this product, manufactured by Western companies using US technology.After that, the German government, even despite the generally successful Sino-German summit in Beijing, denied the sale of the factory belonging to the German company Elmos, which produces microchips, to Silex Microsystems AB. This is a subsidiary of the Chinese Sai Group.The West is imposing a "semiconductor" blockade on China, fearing the country's growing position in the global technology market, Mikhail Belyaev, a Russian political scientist and expert on UK-China relations, told Sputnik:London announced that the Chinese company had been stripped of its right to own the British microchip manufacturer on the same day that the Sino-British meeting in Bali was canceled. The cancellation of the meeting was officially explained by changes in the schedule of G20 events. However, expert Mikhail Belyaev believes that the meeting would have taken place regardless of the “weather,” had China been confident that it would have had the desired effect:Ding Donghan's view echoed in many respects that of the Russian political analyst:The British side insisted on a meeting with the Chinese leader. After it was axed, the Chinese media did not rule out the possibility that this was Beijing's way of expressing its strong dissatisfaction with the British position on Taiwan, including the recent visit of Minister of State at the Department for International Trade Greg Hands to the island, which Beijing regards as inalienable part of its territory.
