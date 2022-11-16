https://sputniknews.com/20221116/why-do-victims-of-sex-trafficking-return-to-brothels-1104269554.html

Why Do Victims of Sex Trafficking Return to Brothels?

18-year-old Pinky Singh (name changed) from a small village in India's Uttar Pradesh state fell in love with 22-year-old Raju: as she faced a lot of family resentment over it, the girl decided to elope with him to Delhi.During her train journey to the capital, her "lover" offered Pinky tea, which made her fall asleep. The moment she regained consciousness, she found herself in a brothel in Delhi's red light area: G.B Road.Following 24 hours of absence from home, Singh's family filed a missing report with police, who set up a search operation along with anti-trafficking experts. Luckily, they managed to track the girl down a few days later and finally sent her back home after counseling.Recalling the incident, anti-trafficking activist and founder of the Impact and Dialogue Foundation Pallabi Ghosh, who rescued Singh, said that "a court case was going on and Singh had to go for deposition.""One day her father called me and said that there is a summon that has gone to her house. Please, don't let that come as her in-laws don't know that she was trafficked and rescued from the redlight area. They will disown her."If the family accepts the victim and takes her back home, they focus on getting her married off, which worsens her situation."Once they get their daughter married, again, the person, who is married to her, will be trying to be sexually involved, which further increases the trauma,” Ghosh explained."It is 10 times more difficult for victims to move on in life,” Ghosh said. Some families either marry off their daughters and hide the trafficking incident or don't accept the victim and leave her in a traumatized condition.In another case, 56-year-old Champa from Andhra Pradesh state, who was trafficked and raped three to four times daily by different persons, was rescued, counseled, and sent back home to her family.After a few months, when Ghosh went to the same brothel to conduct a raid, she was shocked to find Champa there. No Track of Rescued GirlsFor activists, the biggest challenge is to keep track of the rescued girls and ensure they have been properly rehabilitated.“Their families didn’t want to contact me. Moreover, the rescued girls didn’t want to be in touch with me because they thought that their previous life will get remembered. There are multiple things, and I think intervention on the ground level is very important,” Ghosh explained.Failed System of Rehabilitation Rehabilitation plays a big role as it gives a new lease on life to the rescued trafficking victims. However, experts told Sputnik that due to the failed system of rehabilitation in India, some trafficking victims return to the red light area or even indulge in sex work again, independently. "Also, a child gets trafficked for sex work due to poverty or people’s need to make easy money. If we’ll send the rescued child back to the place where they came from, without finding any alternative or proper solution to the root cause, definitely the child will return to the brothel for sex work again. So, we need to work out the rehabilitation process first,” Ghosh added.What's worse, the rescued children are sent to a shelter home where they may be further exploited and traumatized.Need for a Proper Strategic Plan of RehabilitationRescuing trafficked girls is half the job. The need of the hour is to provide proper rehabilitation, counseling, and constant follow-ups so that they don’t land up again in the brothel and move on to a new phase of their life.“The proper rehabilitation starts with counseling the child, her family, and other people on accepting the child and how to be with them. First, we have to change the narrative. For instance, whenever a girl is raped, we always say that she's been raped. Why don't we say he raped her. Let's change the narrative,” Ghosh said.Second, she added that one should ask the rescued child what he or she wants to do and then come up with alternative solutions, giving them opportunities, trying to understand their mindset, and whether the child is still in the trauma.Ghosh explains that the biggest roadblock in the process of rehabilitation is when the victim, who is still in trauma, gets married off by their family.

