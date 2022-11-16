https://sputniknews.com/20221116/webcast-host-says-his-hands-were-tied-in-hunter-biden-interview-1104298719.html

Webcast Host Says His 'Hands Were Tied' in Hunter Biden Interview

The host of a live Twitter webcast has said he was prevented from posing hard questions to President Joe Biden's wayward son Hunter.Mario Nawfal hosted Biden and "Tron" producer Donald Kushner on his Crypto Roundtable Show on Tuesday.Biden repeated his oft-related tale of how taking up painting as a hobby had helped him recover from his crack cocaine addiction — revealed in lurid images from his abandoned "laptop from hell."Biden has reportedly raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars selling his daubs at private gallery shows in New York and Los Angeles, while claiming he was too poor to pay child support for the daughter he fathered with a stripper he gave a job at his investment firm — while he was also sleeping with his late brother's widow.Both guests abruptly disconnected without saying goodbye near the end of the show as the host was thanking them for participating — at which point he vented his frustration."There’s a lot of stories that I wasn't aware of that kind of made this significantly more tricky and delicate," the cryptocurrency expert added."Usually, I’m very open, I ask questions, I debate. It’s like a free mic, anyone could ask any questions. We always let debates happen," Nawfal stressed. The presenter said he would not make the same mistake twice."I don't care if it's a president next time, any guests that comes on, that’s my rule moving forward as of today," he said. "Any guest that comes on from now on has to be ready to be able to answer any f*cking question we want to ask — no pre-packed questions."Questions about links between Joe Biden's Democratic Party and fraudulent crypto-coin outfits have been raised after Bahamas-based FTX went bust over the weekend.FTX was founded and run by Sam Bankman-Fried — the son of academic Barbara Fried, founder of Democrat fundraising organisation Mind the Gap.Bankman-Fried donated almost $40 million to the Democrats for the recent midterm elections, making him the party's second-largest individual donor after George Soros.

