Suspect of Involvement in Terrorist Attack in Istanbul Detained in Syria - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish security forces detained a suspect in Syria in connection with the terrorist attack on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, which claimed... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday afternoon, an explosion occurred on the pedestrian Istiklal Street in the center of Istanbul. Six people were killed, 81 were injured. The country's authorities regarded the incident as a terrorist attack. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the situation in Istanbul had returned to normal after the attack.The accomplice to the terrorist who committed the attack on Istiklal Street was captured in the city of Azaz in northern Syria, the broadcaster reported.The latest developments came after officials detailed earlier that the individual responsible for the weekend attack was a Syrian woman associated with Syria's Democratic Union Party. Turkish officials had been placing blame for the incident on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey as a terrorist organization; however, the PKK rejected the accusations. In fact, the organization issued a statement noting that it "would not target civilians directly or approve of actions directed at civilians."Days after the weekend terror attack, a massive fire erupted in Istanbul, prompting reports of a potential follow-up attack at the time. However, investigators later indicated that the fire began moments after an unidentified driver had stopped his car after detecting smoke coming from the engine. The blaze was later extinguished after damaging three other cars, a building and an ATM machine.

