Sputnik Participates in First Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

The first edition of the Global Media Congress takes place in Abu Dhabi, UAE on November 15-17. 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Sputnik agency stand is presented at the First Global Media Congress. Representatives of the Main Directorate of Information, the Joint Directorate of Foreign Broadcasting, the Directorate of International Cooperation and a number of other departments participate in the forum on behalf of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group. They will exchange experience with foreign colleagues and discuss future partnership projects.The first Global Media Congress is an international forum organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM). It takes place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on November 15-17, 2022. The event brings together representatives of the largest media companies from around the world to exchange experiences, conclude partnership agreements, work together and discuss the future of the media industry in new realities. The participants of the meetings are journalists, technology firms, content creators, digital marketing specialists, entertainment industry executives, regulatory authorities, etc.

