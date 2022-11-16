https://sputniknews.com/20221116/russian-businesses-participate-in-vietnam-foodexpo-2022-1104286862.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some 20 Russian companies took part in the Made in Russia exposition at the Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, the largest food exhibition in the region, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF Group) has reported.
The Vietnam Foodexpo 2022, the No.1 international trade show for food and the food industry in Vietnam for reliable potential suppliers and sustainable sourcing partners, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16.
"Exporters will present to foreign business partners and consumers meat and semi-finished products, canned foods, milk powder and milkshakes, alcoholic beverages, syrups, sweets, cookies, fitness desserts and other products," the REC reported.
"Supplies of agricultural and food products are one of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam. Our countries have significant potential for the growth of trade and expansion of the range of goods. Today at the Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 fair, businesses in Vietnam and other APR countries have an opportunity to get acquainted with Russian agro-industrial products and capabilities of our companies," Ruslan Tsargush, director for the support of exports of the agribusiness industry at REC, said.
He further added that, in addition to the exposition, they have planned more than 200 B2B meetings for Russian companies with potential local partners.