Russian Businesses Participate in Vietnam Foodexpo 2022

"Supplies of agricultural and food products are one of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam. Our countries have significant potential for the growth of trade and expansion of the range of goods. Today at the Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 fair, businesses in Vietnam and other APR countries have an opportunity to get acquainted with Russian agro-industrial products and capabilities of our companies," Ruslan Tsargush, director for the support of exports of the agribusiness industry at REC, said.