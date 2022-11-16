https://sputniknews.com/20221116/pentagon-reportedly-falls-short-by-14-billion-in-bid-to-buy-next-tranche-of-troubled-f-35-jets-1104269291.html
Pentagon Reportedly Falls Short by $1.4 Billion in Bid to Buy Next Tranche of Troubled F-35 Jets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Defense Department is $1.4 billion short in its current budgetary allocations of sufficient funding to complete its planned next order of F-35 multi-purpose fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, so that its eventual fleet will fall significantly short of the 375 aircraft currently expected, Bloomberg reported.
The shortfall was revealed in a new list of unfunded priorities sent to Congress, the report said on Tuesday.
If the $1.4 billion is not additionally provided, the anticipated new three-year contract worth up to $30 billion will go ahead, but it will purchase fewer aircraft for the expensive program, whose total cost is now estimated at $412 billion, the report said.
The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin are reportedly in the final stages of negotiating a contract for 375 aircraft in the F-35’s 15th through 17th production lots but because of the shortfall, less aircraft are likely to be ordered, the report said.
17 September 2021, 04:16 GMT
The current figure was already 110 aircraft short of the 485 F-35 jets originally anticipated in February 2019, the report added.
This latest shortfall has been caused by higher per-aircraft costs due to COVID-19 pandemic measures, supply chain disruptions, inflation and a reduction in procurement quantities compared to the previous F-35 contract, according to Defense Department F-35 Office spokesperson Russell Goemaere.