Pentagon Reportedly Falls Short by $1.4 Billion in Bid to Buy Next Tranche of Troubled F-35 Jets

2022-11-16T04:35+0000

The shortfall was revealed in a new list of unfunded priorities sent to Congress, the report said on Tuesday.If the $1.4 billion is not additionally provided, the anticipated new three-year contract worth up to $30 billion will go ahead, but it will purchase fewer aircraft for the expensive program, whose total cost is now estimated at $412 billion, the report said.The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin are reportedly in the final stages of negotiating a contract for 375 aircraft in the F-35’s 15th through 17th production lots but because of the shortfall, less aircraft are likely to be ordered, the report said.The current figure was already 110 aircraft short of the 485 F-35 jets originally anticipated in February 2019, the report added.This latest shortfall has been caused by higher per-aircraft costs due to COVID-19 pandemic measures, supply chain disruptions, inflation and a reduction in procurement quantities compared to the previous F-35 contract, according to Defense Department F-35 Office spokesperson Russell Goemaere.

