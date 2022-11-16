International
Over 1,000 Tesla Cars Recalled in Australia Due to Malfunction, Reports Say
Over 1,000 Tesla Cars Recalled in Australia Due to Malfunction, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian Department of Transport has recall 1,012 Tesla electric vehicles sold between 2017 and 2020 following a deadly accident
On November 5, two pedestrians, including a high school student, were killed and three people, including the driver, were seriously injured in China's Guangdong province when the driver of the Tesla vehicle lost control due to critical malfunction.The recall of Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles sold in Australia between 2017 and 2020 would affect 1,012 cars, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported, adding that the recall is caused by a malfunction that could increase the risk of an accident with serious injury or death for drivers, passengers and other road users.According to the United Stated Department of Transport, Tesla recalled 3.4 million cars in 2022 alone due to various reasons.Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian Department of Transport has recall 1,012 Tesla electric vehicles sold between 2017 and 2020 following a deadly accident involving a Tesla car in China, Australian media reported on Wednesday.
On November 5, two pedestrians, including a high school student, were killed and three people, including the driver, were seriously injured in China's Guangdong province when the driver of the Tesla vehicle lost control due to critical malfunction.
The recall of Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles sold in Australia between 2017 and 2020 would affect 1,012 cars, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported, adding that the recall is caused by a malfunction that could increase the risk of an accident with serious injury or death for drivers, passengers and other road users.
According to the United Stated Department of Transport, Tesla recalled 3.4 million cars in 2022 alone due to various reasons.
Tesla was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
