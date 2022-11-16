LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 of G20 Summit in Bali as Summit Wraps Up

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the most developed economies, which consists of 19 countries and the EU. The group accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade as well as two-thirds of the world population.
As the G20 summit enters its final day in Indonesia's Bali, the group's leaders are set to adopt a final declaration.
This year, the group of twenty meets under the Indonesian presidency in order to discuss global health, the sustainable energy transition and the digital transformation, as well as other issues.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:57 GMT 16.11.2022
G20 Leaders Reportedly Approve Final Declaration
The leaders of the G20 member states have approved the final declaration, media reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.
The text of the draft communique was agreed by the G20 countries on Monday night after days of disagreement between officials from Western countries and officials from Russia and China.