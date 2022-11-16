Ivanka Trump Affirms Support for Her Father But Says She'll Stay Out of Politics
© AP Photo / Morry GashIn this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks at a campaign event while her father, President Donald Trump, watches in Kenosha, Wis. New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil investigation into the president's business dealings, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
© AP Photo / Morry Gash
On Tuesday night Donald Trump announced his third presidential campaign. Neither Ivanka nor Donald Trump Jr. attended their father's ceremony. Their spouses arrived instead: Jared Kushner and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Ivanka Trump has been reluctant to join her father’s campaign. She prefers to focus on her family and raising her children.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka Trump told American media.
Ivanka Trump served as a senior adviser in the White House during the Trump administration. She focused on social issues, including policies that supported economic opportunities for working families. During the COVID pandemic, she worked with USDA and launched a program for delivering food boxes to starving families.
Ivanka`s comments came soon after Donald Trump initiated another presidential campaign. He filled the papers with the FEC, declaring himself a candidate for the presidency. The announcement came just a several days after the Republican party did not deliver a "red wave" big enough, as predicted by some political observers.
Up to this day, Trump claims that 2020 presidential elections were "stolen" and that he would have won if his opponents played fairly.