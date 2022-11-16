https://sputniknews.com/20221116/indias-shashi-tharoor-trashes-trolls-who-mocked-woman-over-picture-with-him-1104292774.html
India's Shashi Tharoor Trashes Trolls Who Mocked Woman Over Picture With Him
Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor hit back at some netizens who trolled a female admirer for sharing a picture with the politician on Wednesday."Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse. This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!" Tharoor tweeted while sharing the woman's post that mentioned the online abuse she has been subjected to over the past few days.In her post, the woman stated that she interacted with Tharoor at a book fair and shot a few photos with the Congress politician, like many others who did the same.Since the vile abuse, the woman has removed her pictures with Tharoor and urged others to take them down as well. Tharoor lost to Mallikarjun Kharge in Congress' leadership election last month. He also opted out of the party's poll campaign in Gujarat where elections are due next month.The decision not to campaign in Gujarat came after Tharoor was dropped from the party's list of candidates.
India's Shashi Tharoor Trashes Trolls Who Mocked Woman Over Picture With Him
Apart from being a politician, Congress parliamentarian Tharoor is also a popular author who has written a number of books on Indian politics and diplomacy. He is a frequent visitor to literary fests where admires are happy to click a picture with him.
Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor hit back at some netizens who trolled a female admirer for sharing a picture with the politician on Wednesday.
"Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse. This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!" Tharoor tweeted while sharing the woman's post that mentioned the online abuse she has been subjected to over the past few days.
In her post, the woman stated that she interacted with Tharoor at a book fair and shot a few photos with the Congress politician, like many others who did the same.
"There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked up to him. But people have started making filthy stories on the same," she wrote on the microblogging platform.
Since the vile abuse, the woman has removed her pictures with Tharoor and urged others to take them down as well.
Tharoor lost to Mallikarjun Kharge
in Congress' leadership election last month. He also opted out of the party's poll campaign in Gujarat where elections are due next month.
The decision not to campaign in Gujarat came after Tharoor was dropped from the party's list of candidates.