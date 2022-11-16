https://sputniknews.com/20221116/indian-netizens-furious-after-pet-dog-brutally-attacks-schoolboy-in-lift-1104291148.html

Indian Netizens Furious After Pet Dog Brutally Attacks Schoolboy in Lift

Indian Netizens Furious After Pet Dog Brutally Attacks Schoolboy in Lift

The rise in incidents of dogs attacking children, security guards, and delivery agents across India has triggered fear and anger among people.

A schoolboy in India's Uttar Pradesh state's Noida city has become the most recent victim of a pet dog attack after he was bitten by a German Shepherd inside a lift. The boy's mother was present at the time.In the CCTV footage of the Tuesday incident, a small boy can be seen making space for the pet dog to enter the lift. As soon as it stepped in alongside its male owner, the dog is seen biting the boy's hand while his mother stands frozen, apparently in shock.The video of the incident has gone viral, drawing a lot of angry reactions from netizens. While some slammed the pet owner for his carelessness and not making his pet wear a muzzle in open, others demanded strict action be taken against the man.Some also recalled similar incidents which made the headlines, leaving netizens enraged by such repetitive incidents. In October, an infant was brutally killed after a dog slit his intestines also in Noida city, while in August, a food-delivery agent was likewise attacked by a German Shepherd who snapped at his crotch in the lift.

