India Is Example of How to Democratize Tech & Give It Human Touch: Modi

India Is Example of How to Democratize Tech & Give It Human Touch: Modi

The prime minister inaugurated the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2022 (BTS) on Wednesday in India's "Silicon Valley".

India has shown the world how to democratize technology and give it a "human touch" by adopting indigenous government initiatives online, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual message at the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit-2022 on Wednesday. “In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment,” he stated, underlining how broadband connections and smartphone users in the country have increased multifold, especially in rural areas.Similarly, India’s drive for vaccination against COVID-19 is run with the help of the tech platform COWIN.Noting that India has jumped from 81st to 40th since 2015 in the global innovation index, the prime minister said that, “The number of unicorn startups have doubled since 2021 and there are hundreds of companies that have set up their research and development centers in India.” A unicorn startup is a new firm valued at more than $1 billion.Global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al Olama and many tech leaders attended the virtual session.

