https://sputniknews.com/20221116/g20-members-differ-on-ukraine-crisis-in-final-declaration-1104273699.html

G20 Members Differ on Ukraine Crisis in Final Declaration

G20 Members Differ on Ukraine Crisis in Final Declaration

The two-day G-20 annual summit concluded in Bali with the adoption of a joint communique —the only joint statement under the Indonesian presidency, in which... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-16T08:53+0000

2022-11-16T08:53+0000

2022-11-16T08:53+0000

world

narendra modi

indian foreign ministry

g20 summit

bali

indonesia

joko widodo

western sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104276102_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a65f2c37ef08a014ad2a80de4c742b65.jpg

Leaders of G20 stated on Wednesday that they approved a joint declaration, in which they acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated the existing problems of the world economy, but nevertheless expressed varying takes on the Ukraine crisis.“There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the joint communique, adopted on Wednesday, read.The joint communique refrained from naming any country in particular that showed an alternative stance on Ukraine, but India, along with China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and some other states, have consistently opposed the Western approach to the crisis. What's more, Delhi has expressed concerns over 'spillovers' of the Western sanctions slapped on Moscow for exacerbating the global food and energy crises.Furthermore, in the communique, it is said that international law must be upheld, while the threat of the use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. The G20 leaders also welcome the Black Sea grain initiative, emphasizing the importance of its full implementation by all parties.Following the adoption of the communique, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra commented that Delhi “played a key role in the successful negotiation of the outcome document.”Addressing the global economic crisis, the declaration said member countries would continue to undertake “tangible, precise, swift and necessary actions,” including appropriately calibrating the pace of monetary policy tightening.The Bali outcome document also highlights efforts to ensure the flow of agricultural goods to the global market such as the EU Solidarity Lanes and the Russian donations of fertilizers facilitated by the World Food Program.At the end of the summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically handed over the G20 Presidency to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Technically, India will assume the presidency on December 1.

https://sputniknews.com/20221115/lavrov-other-countries-realize-washington-provoked-ukraine-conflict-despite-us-claims-1104205034.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221115/indias-modi-says-big-no-to-any-move-to-restrict-global-energy-supplies-1104137563.html

bali

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

bali declaration, g 20 summit 2022, energy crisis in india, indian prime minister narendra modi, g20 communique 2022