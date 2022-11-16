International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
FBI Informants, COP27, and University of California on Strike
FBI Informants, COP27, and University of California on Strike
The US investigates the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and far-right organizations are revealed to be riddled with FBI informants. 16.11.2022
FBI Informants, COP27, and University of California on Strike
The U.S. investigates the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and far-right organizations are revealed to be riddled with FBI informants.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Ukrainian president’s address to the G20, media being ejected from Kherson, Ukrainian politicians celebrating the conflict as an opportunity to test weapons, and the US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.Community organizer, immigrant activist, and the founder of La Resistencia Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the resignation of Customs and Border Protection chief Chris Magnus, the culture within that agency and what needs to be changed there.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the lack of coverage at COP27, the stalemate on funding reparations for climate change damage to poor countries, and the proposed ‘OPEC for Rainforests’ concept.UAW 2865 member and doctoral candidate in UCLA's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Todd Emmenegger discusses the ongoing strike across all 10 campuses within the University of California system, the solidarity offered by other unionized labor in California, and the current status of negotiations after one day of the strike.The Misfits also discuss possible challenges to Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker run, Donald Trump’s big announcement, Amazon’s investment in the healthcare industry.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Political Misfits
FBI Informants, COP27, and University of California on Strike
The US investigates the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and far-right organizations are revealed to be riddled with FBI informants.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Ukrainian president’s address to the G20, media being ejected from Kherson, Ukrainian politicians celebrating the conflict as an opportunity to test weapons, and the US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
Community organizer, immigrant activist, and the founder of La Resistencia Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the resignation of Customs and Border Protection chief Chris Magnus, the culture within that agency and what needs to be changed there.
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the lack of coverage at COP27, the stalemate on funding reparations for climate change damage to poor countries, and the proposed ‘OPEC for Rainforests’ concept.
UAW 2865 member and doctoral candidate in UCLA's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Todd Emmenegger discusses the ongoing strike across all 10 campuses within the University of California system, the solidarity offered by other unionized labor in California, and the current status of negotiations after one day of the strike.
The Misfits also discuss possible challenges to Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker run, Donald Trump’s big announcement, Amazon’s investment in the healthcare industry.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
