Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Blue Badge Services to Come Back

2022-11-16T07:01+0000

Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed Wednesday that the social media giant's subscription-based blue tick service will make a comeback days after suspension due to a massive spurt in fake accounts.Musk, who also owns electric carmaker Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, said the date of the relaunch of "Twitter Blue" will be November 29.Musk initially planned to bring the service back in a week, but he has now set a new timeline to avoid a similar scenario when chaos erupted on the social media platform with several imposters impersonating official accounts of companies like Lockheed Martin. The 51-year-old business tycoon further said that "all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months" from Twitter.The highly coveted blue badge was earlier provided to verified handles of sports stars, politicians, public figures, and journalists. A subscription-based service, however, was rolled out last week with anyone willing to $8 for a month, getting the blue tick on their accounts, but the company paused it on Friday after fake accounts swirled.Following the suspension, Musk said that Twitter Blue will be back probably in a week.

