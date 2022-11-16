https://sputniknews.com/20221116/elon-musk-confirms-twitter-blue-badge-services-to-come-back-1104270050.html
Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Blue Badge Services to Come Back
Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Blue Badge Services to Come Back
Elon Musk on Twitter Blue relaunch
2022-11-16T07:01+0000
2022-11-16T07:01+0000
2022-11-16T07:01+0000
elon musk
twitter
twitter
service
subscribers
users
tesla
spacex
spacex
comeback
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102791084_0:115:2191:1347_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c340dbc2cbb4bc59f309a7b967de6c.jpg
Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed Wednesday that the social media giant's subscription-based blue tick service will make a comeback days after suspension due to a massive spurt in fake accounts.Musk, who also owns electric carmaker Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, said the date of the relaunch of "Twitter Blue" will be November 29.Musk initially planned to bring the service back in a week, but he has now set a new timeline to avoid a similar scenario when chaos erupted on the social media platform with several imposters impersonating official accounts of companies like Lockheed Martin. The 51-year-old business tycoon further said that "all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months" from Twitter.The highly coveted blue badge was earlier provided to verified handles of sports stars, politicians, public figures, and journalists. A subscription-based service, however, was rolled out last week with anyone willing to $8 for a month, getting the blue tick on their accounts, but the company paused it on Friday after fake accounts swirled.Following the suspension, Musk said that Twitter Blue will be back probably in a week.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102791084_121:0:2068:1460_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc973dcd121b4106b68fc67fac188b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
twitter blue relaunch, elon musk twitter blue, elon musk twitter blue, twitter blue release date, twitter subscription, twitter subscription relaunch, twitter blue service, twitter blue service, twitter blue, twitter blue, elon musk confirms new relaunch date for twitter's blue badge services, twitter badge, twitter blue badge, twitter blue tick, elon musk blue badge, elon musk blue tick, elon musk blue badge, elon musk blue tick,
twitter blue relaunch, elon musk twitter blue, elon musk twitter blue, twitter blue release date, twitter subscription, twitter subscription relaunch, twitter blue service, twitter blue service, twitter blue, twitter blue, elon musk confirms new relaunch date for twitter's blue badge services, twitter badge, twitter blue badge, twitter blue tick, elon musk blue badge, elon musk blue tick, elon musk blue badge, elon musk blue tick,
Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Blue Badge Services to Come Back
Since Musk took over Twitter last month, the organization has gone back and forth on a couple of changes he has initiated. First, the billionaire relaunched the official label on the microblogging platform days after killing it and now another service will be brought back after getting suspended earlier.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed Wednesday that the social media giant's subscription-based blue tick service will make a comeback days after suspension due to a massive spurt in fake accounts.
Musk, who also owns electric carmaker Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, said the date of the relaunch of "Twitter Blue
" will be November 29.
Musk initially planned to bring the service back in a week, but he has now set a new timeline to avoid a similar scenario when chaos erupted on the social media platform with several imposters impersonating official accounts of companies like Lockheed Martin.
"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk wrote on Twitter. Once the service makes a comeback, users who change their verified name on Twitter will lose their blue tick "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service."
The 51-year-old business tycoon further said that "all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months" from Twitter.
The highly coveted blue badge was earlier provided to verified handles of sports stars, politicians, public figures, and journalists.
A subscription-based service, however, was rolled out last week with anyone willing to $8 for a month, getting the blue tick on their accounts, but the company paused it on Friday after fake accounts swirled.
Following the suspension, Musk said that Twitter Blue will be back probably in a week.
Though the release date has been pushed back by a few days, Musk says it has been done so to make the service "rock solid" and to ensure there are no loopholes in the system to be exploited by parody or fake account holders.