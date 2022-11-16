https://sputniknews.com/20221116/elephants-dont-forget-1104268836.html

Elephants Don’t Forget

Donald Trump is officially back on the agenda after he surprised few and upset many with his announcement Tuesday that he’s running for president again in... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

Reactions ranged from the thrilled (“Trump got his mojo back tonight,” said former Alabama Governor Mike Huckabee) to the horrified (“We will not… descend into his chaos again,” wrote Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar).But few are likely to be as distressed as Trump’s former Vice President, Mike Pence, who’s been publicly trading blows with his former boss in recent days.Speaking with ABC News on Tuesday, Pence remarked there were going to be “better choices” than Trump during the 2024 cycle, adding that the former president’s response to the January 6th riots at the US Capitol was “the reason why I decided that we should just go our separate ways.”It’s not clear whether Pence would have been offered the VP spot again, but it seems he’s saying “I quit” before Trump can say “you’re fired.”

