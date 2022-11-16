https://sputniknews.com/20221116/congress-leader-in-indias-rajasthan-resigns-over-inaction-on-party-rebels-1104284567.html

Congress Leader in India's Rajasthan Resigns Over Inaction on Party Rebels

Congress Leader in India's Rajasthan Resigns Over Inaction on Party Rebels

Ajay Maken steps down from Rajasthan post

2022-11-16T12:55+0000

2022-11-16T12:55+0000

2022-11-16T13:11+0000

india

indian national congress

opposition

opposition

opposition party

sonia gandhi

rahul gandhi

politician

crisis

crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104289532_0:107:3451:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fab13e8fd21d31f7a3046db038c59653.jpg

Senior Congress Party politician and former federal Minister Ajay Maken has stepped down as party leader in India's Rajasthan state on Wednesday. The crisis in the Congress Party surfaced after Gehlot, who is viewed as a Gandhi family loyalist, was reportedly asked to resign from his post so that he could fight the party's presidential polls. Just when Gehlot's successor was to be picked in a key meeting, more than 90 lawmakers close to him resigned, leaving the party red-faced.The episode resulted in Gehlot not contesting the party elections after being considered the frontrunner due to his proximity with the Gandhis.After Gehlot dropped out, another Gandhi loyalist, Mallikarjun Kharge, was asked to step in and he eventually took over from interim chief Sonia Gandhi, becoming the first non-Gandhi Congress president in more than two decades.Maken's decision to step down comes just two weeks after Sachin Pilot, Gehlot's main challenger in the party in Rajasthan, also urged Congress to punish the lawmakers loyal to the state chief.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/congress-faces-mass-rebellion-in-indias-rajasthan-ahead-of-party-chiefs-election-1101222634.html

rajasthan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

ajay maken congress, rajasthan incharge, congress rajasthan, ajay maken resigns, ajay maken rajasthan quits, maken rajasthan, maken resigns, maken rajasthan, gehlot maken, ajay maken ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress maken,